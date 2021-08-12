A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEANNE BLACK, 40, of Granston Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was jailed for 32 weeks after she admitted assault by beating, stealing goods worth £32.59 from Morrisons on August 3 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She was ordered to pay £200 following her release from custody.

KARL MCLOUGHLIN, 47, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a Ford Mondeo belonging to Coopers Car Sales in Caerphilly on December 11, 2019.

He must pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

ELLA PRICE, 19, of Orchard Lane, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £385 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after she was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 23.

IEUAN YOUNG, 20, of Farm Close, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after he was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse in Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, on January 23.

CONNOR WILLIAMS, 23, of Hilary Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after he was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse in Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, on January 23.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUMPHRIES, 34, of Taliesin, Forgeside, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £899 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable on December 23, 2020.

JASON THOMPSON, 49, of Morgan Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £2,918 in compensation, a fine, costs and surcharge after he was found guilty in his absence of the theft of a Vauxhall Crossland SUV belonging to Enterprise in Pontypridd between May 13 and 27.

DAVID FRANCIS, 37, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to theft of meat worth £127.65 from Lidl and failing to surrender.

JAKE OWEN, 29, of Thirlmere Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON ROBERTS, 34, of Davies Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GARETH JOHN WEBB, 35, of Lodge Wood, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after he was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse in Garth Close, Trevethin, on January 16.