IPSWICH Town manager Paul Cook gave credit to Newport County AFC after their “smash and grab” Carabao Cup win at Portman Road.

The League Two side triumphed against the Tractor Boys thanks to Timmy Abraham’s early strike in Suffolk.

Ipswich piled on the pressure but failed to get an equaliser that would have forced penalties for a spot in the second round draw.

Nonetheless, Cook was pleased by what he had seen after ringing the changes following their draw with Morecambe on opening day in League One.

He said: “I thought we played really well if I’m being truthful but you can’t miss that many chances in a football game can you? I think it was a real smash-and-grab from Newport, great credit to them. I think both sides have made changes.

“I felt we created a hell of a lot of chances, we’ve hit the woodwork a couple of times, and sometimes if you don’t put your chances away you all know what happens.

"Possession doesn't win you games, goals do, and unfortunately we didn't score the goals.

"I was really pleased with the performance. Nowadays performances get scrutinised so quickly it's untrue.

“Someone said we had nearly 30 attempts on goal. If you have 30 attempts on goal and don't score I think we have to have a look at our shooting boots don't we?

“The team shape looked very strong, we had so much possession, so many crosses into the box and so many chances. Unfortunately, as everyone knows, if you don't put your chances away you don't win games.

“You've got to pay respect to the opposition. Newport are a very strong League Two team that were beaten in the play-offs last season.

"At times we penned them in and carved them up. We just couldn't score.

"We don't want to lose football matches, but I couldn't complain at the way we played. I actually enjoyed watching us."