A GWENT local authority has found itself in hot water after it was taken to court for committing a traffic offence.
Newport Council was fined £666 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
It related to an incident involving a Toyota Hilux on February 18.
At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, the council’s address was given as Telford Depot, Telford Street, Newport.
The authority was also ordered to pay £110 costs and a £66 surcharge.
The total amount of £842 must be paid by September 3.
