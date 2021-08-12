A GWENT local authority has found itself in hot water after it was taken to court for committing a traffic offence.

Newport Council was fined £666 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

It related to an incident involving a Toyota Hilux on February 18.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, the council’s address was given as Telford Depot, Telford Street, Newport.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile, 19, downloaded image of newborn baby being sexually abused

The authority was also ordered to pay £110 costs and a £66 surcharge.

The total amount of £842 must be paid by September 3.