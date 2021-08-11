NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has denied he fell out with club legend Padraig Amond, saying the striker’s move to Exeter City was through a need to “freshen things up”.

The Exiles great will spearhead another League Two promotion challenge in 2021/22 but with the Grecians.

Amond headed to Devon on a season-long loan on Tuesday after falling down the pecking order at County, who have brought in Timmy Abraham, Jermain Hylton, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Jordan Greenidge to join Lewis Collins as attacking options.

Flynn says that County have the option to bring the 33-year-old back from Exeter in January but believes the move is best for both parties.

“He’s one of my best signings but sometimes you need to freshen things up,” who brought Amond to Rodney Parade from Hartlepool in 2017.

“We haven’t scored enough goals in the last couple of years and have to try something different.

“It’s nothing personal, it’s just how I see us attacking going forward this season. I wish him luck.”

Amond spent four campaigns with County and finished as top scorer every time, racking up over 200 apperaances for the club and scoring 59 times.

He struck in the FA Cup run of 2019 against Leicester, Middlesbrough and Manchester City a year after his effort came agonisingly close to stunning Tottenham at Rodney Parade.

Amond played 54 games last season – including the final nine when forming an energetic partnership with Lewis Collins – but scored just nine times in all competitions.

“Podge has been an unbelievable player for this football club,” said Flynn. “I told him that he was available [for transfer] and that he wasn’t guaranteed to play.

“There has not been any falling out. Could it have been done earlier? Possibly, but I wasn’t sure [if I wanted to keep him].

“You never say never. He has got a year left on his contract and we have a call-back option in January.

“We have to do what we feel is best and I couldn’t be any more honest than saying that he wasn’t first choice.”

Grecians boss Matt Taylor admits the Irishman is nearing the end of his career but believes he can still help the club in their promotion bid.

“We have admired him for years,” said Taylor. “We have brought him for his experience to the front line, he has a record of scoring goals but maybe didn’t get the goal return he wanted last season.

“But he is a player of record and of a certain ilk, a player who has played a lot of games and had a lot of success.

“Maybe he is past his absolute peak but he looks after himself and I am looking forward to working with him.

“We have to provide chances for him but he will bring cover, competition, and strength in the squad, and he is someone with more experience and knowhow around the box.”

Amond and his wife Caoimhe, who works in Cardiff, have a one-year-old son Eoghan and are settled in Newport.

Taylor said: “Geography is also interesting in terms of loans but he can stay at home with his young family and travel in on a daily basis and if that gets too much then we’ll provide accommodation.

“In terms of the logistics around the loan, it was a good fit.”