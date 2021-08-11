THE last installment of the popular Kissing Booth series, written by Newport's Beth Reekles, premiered on Netflix today, August 11.

The publication of a book based on the screenplay has also been released.

The novelisation of the film is by former Rogerstone resident, Beth Reekles, who rose to prominence with The Kissing Booth which she wrote as a hobby when she was 15 years old.

Her work got the attention of publishers Random House and The Kissing Booth was published as a paperback in 2013 and made into a Netflix film in 2018 – there is also a sequel (book and film) called The Kissing Booth 2: Going The Distance.

Beth Reekles with her novel The Kissing Booth in 2014

Beth Reekles onset for The Kissing Booth

And now, The final installment of Netflix’s popular teen-drama trilogy will see Elle Evans make the biggest decision of her life, go to college with her boyfriend, or go to college with her best friend?

When asked about writing ‘a book of the movie based on the movies based on her books’ Ms Reekles said: “It was a bit of a challenge, but also really fun.

“I was given the script and the thumbs up and got stuck straight in – I don’t normally plot storyline, but it has been set up for me.”

Fans are eager to find out what Elle will choose to do (Picture: Netflix)

There is a trailer for The Kissing Booth 3, which you can check out below, giving a glimpse into Joey King’s Elle, as she gets ready to make the most of her final summer before college.