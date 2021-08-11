LOVE Island star and social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out over suspicion she has split with Tommy Fury.

She responded to the rumours via her Instagram account which has 5.8 million followers.

During a question-and-answer session with fans on her Instagram story the 22-year-old spoke out after fans claimed the “seem very distanced”.

Fans have grown concerned after noticing the couple have not been posting many photos together in recent weeks.

"Of course we are OK! Just because we don't post a selfie together on stories for a few weeks doesn't mean things are bad," Ms Hague said.

She added: “We are both just soooo busy.”

The couple finished runners up on the ITV2 dating show in 2019.

They lost out to Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill who split shortly after the show.

But the couple are still committed to each other despite hectic work schedules.

The couple are still committed to each other despite hectic work schedules. (@mollymae/Instagram)

Ms Hague added: “He's in training camp currently also which is super serious stuff.

"No date nights and messing around.

"We have really early nights and a very set routine that I also try and follow in order to support him.

"I love him so much. So proud of him."

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in July after getting together on Love Island.

As the fan chat continued so did the speculation forcing Ms Hague into speaking out again.

She said: "I can't believe people think if it's not happening on social media, it's not happening," she answered. "Guys, Tommy and I are absolutely fine. Like the best ever."