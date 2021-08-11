TILLY Ramsay, is the ninth celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay and has built a loyal following of fans on social media pranking her father.

She has also followed in her dad’s footsteps presenting CBBC cooking series Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch.

The chef, presenter and social media influencer said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

News of her joining the BBC One series was announced on ITV’s This Morning.

It comes after BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn were announced on Tuesday.

Ms McGlynn said: "It's been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I'm getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family!

"I'm really not a dancer, but I'm so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.

"Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I'm fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.

"I can't promise that I'll be the best, but I'm going to give it 110% on the dance floor!

"As long as I don't fall over I'll be happy."

They join the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher and Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also be taking to the dancefloor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

