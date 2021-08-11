A DRUG trafficker “well-connected in the criminal underworld” is starting a lengthy prison sentence after he supplied heroin and cocaine to dealers lower down the chain.

Matthew Williams, 27, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, was put in charge of a gang’s “dedicated drugs line” on a work rota with another crook.

They would operate on a one week on, one week off basis, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Williams was caught as a result of a police investigation targeting organised crime, prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths said.

The defendant was responsible for shifting around 1kg each of heroin and cocaine in the five months he was active.

The drugs gang didn’t shut up shop for Christmas with text bombs being sent out to customers on December 24 and 25.

Williams was arrested by Wiltshire Police after he had left Newport to try and start a new life in the town of Westbury.

He asked the officers who came for him: “How did you find me?”

Miss Griffiths said: “The defendant was responsible for a dedicated drugs line.

“Between December 23 and December 29, 2020, nearly 2,000 text messages were sent.

“This is indicative of a busy drugs line.

“It was a pre-paid, pay as you go Nokia mobile phone. These are known as burner phones.

“There was also an Audi S3 car heavily associated with this criminal organisation.”

The prosecutor said Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick described the defendant as “well-connected within the criminal underworld”.

Williams pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

The offences took place between last June and December.

The defendant has a previous drug dealing conviction.

In 2013, he was sent to a young offender institution for two years after being convicted of possession of heroin and cannabis with intent to supply.

Nigel Fryer, representing Williams, said his client’s best mitigation was his guilty pleas.

His barrister added: “The defendant is remorseful and apologises for his involvement.

“He moved away to try and distance himself from this trade.

“The defendant has wrestled with drug addiction for the majority of his adult life.”

The court was told how Williams became involved in organised crime after he built up a debt through his habit.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told him: “You know about the misery that the addiction of cocaine and heroin creates.”

He jailed Williams for six years.

The defendant is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.