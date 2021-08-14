A NEWPORT haulage firm with a strong family history has celebrated its 50th anniversary this month.

Alan R Jones & Sons, which is located on the Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, marked the occasion by welcoming guests to their base for a family fun day last weekend.

Though the weather did not play ball, many of the day’s activities, including a giant bouncy castle and inflatable slide, were moved into a large scale workshop shed, where some of the firm’s fleet of 34 lorries are usually found.

For adult guests, there was a live band, along with funfair games, drinks, and a barbecue.

One of the firm’s fleet of lorries was also unveiled in a special anniversary livery – and attendees were given the opportunity to climb aboard for photo opportunities.

Another fitting touch was found in goody bags handed out to guests – as these included a special edition ‘Alan R Jones & Sons: 50 years’ cans of Tiny Rebel beer.

It has been revealed that these were brewed especially for the occasion – with Tiny Rebel having been a client of the company for almost a decade.

The firm was founded in 1971 by Alan Jones himself, then a worker at the Llanwern Steelworks.

Over the next few years, his sons joined the firm, which grew in size and reputation in the local area.

Though Mr Jones senior passed away in April 1987, the firm kept going in his memory, with his sons and wife, Margaret, at the helm.

The business would change hands in 2018, and currently has more than 45 employees, both driving for the firm, and working at the Queensway site.

What has been said about the occasion?





Managing director Ray Clegg said: “It was fantastic to see everyone making the effort to mark this terrific milestone.

“The event was a real testament to the strong bonds we’ve formed within our ARJ family.

“If you want to go fast in this industry, you’ll go it alone. If you want to go far, however, you must stick together.”