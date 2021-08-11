THERE will be no update on the coronavirus situation in Wales this afternoon, Public Health Wales has announced.
Public Health Wales issues a daily update of the number of cases recorded in Wales, as well as a breakdown of the latest figures, from Sunday to Friday.
However, due to a “technical issue”, there will be no update today (Wednesday).
READ MORE:
- Dad who turned down Covid vaccine urges others to get the jab from hospital bed.
- Everything you need to know about the month-long disruption on Severn Bridges.
- Fashion retailer set to open Newport store.
“Due to a technical issue with our rapid Covid-19 surveillance dashboard, we will not be publishing an update today,” read a Public Health Wales statement.
This means that Thursday’s figures should cover the 48 hours leading up to 9am today (Wednesday, August 11).
In the Public Health Wales figures released on Tuesday, 82 of the 543 new Covid cases were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Newport recorded the highest number of new cases of the Gwent authorities with 28. Caerphilly recorded 22, 16 in Torfaen, 10 in Monmouthshire and six in Blaenau Gwent – the joint-second lowest number of new cases in Wales.
Blaenau Gwent had the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent up to August 5 – 95.9 per 100,000 people – followed by Caerphilly (108.8) and Torfaen (117.1).
Monmouthshire (139.5) and Newport (162.3) both had case rates higher than the Wales-wide figure (135.7).
The total deaths in Wales stood at 5,630 according to Tuesday’s Public Health Wales figures – the latest available – although the figure is known to be higher.
The deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board remained at 970, the second highest behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board on 1,529.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment