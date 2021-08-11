WORK to completely renovate and repurpose Newport Market has taken another step forward this week, with scaffolding starting to come down.

In recent times, it has been a little tricky to gauge the progress being made on the Victorian era building, as it has been covered with construction material.

But now more and more of the building is starting to come back into view, with workers on site seen pulling the scaffolding down today (Wednesday, August 11).

While some of the material remains in place, a huge pile of scaffolding was spotted on the ground on the Upper Dock Street side of the building, which has been closed as part of the major project for quite some time.

Pictures show the High Street side of the building looking close to completion, while the ground floor on the opposite side is currently opened up while work continues.

Scaffolding and building material on the ground outside Newport Market

It is believed that the project will be completed by the end of the year, and once up and running, the site will be home to a mixture of independent businesses and office/work space.

The £12 million refurbishment of Newport Market is being carried out by developers Loft Co, who previously said that it is the “biggest market refurbishment in the UK”.

It has previously been reported that five of the 35 market traders who occupied the building when it closed will return – though it is unclear if this still remains the case.

In any case, it is thought that the revamped building will house more than 100 independent businesses and 70 workspaces.

All 10 restaurant units within the ground floor food court have already been snapped up, while it is also thought that there has been interest from retailers and lifestyle brands.

Once open, the market will be open seven days a week and will host events from between 50 and 250 people, including conferences and weddings.

Offices within the development are currently available to let courtesy of M4 Property Consultants.

Their listing on the Zoopla website suggests that these units will be available to tenants “from September 1, 2021”.

What has been said about the development?





Earlier this year, managing director of Loft Co, Simon Baston, said: “The market refurbishment, along with the general regeneration of Newport city centre is now picking up great pace in terms of its independent offering to the local community.

“With regards to the pace they were let, the food quarter businesses have shown great confidence in what Newport is trying to achieve in this super-bold environment.

“Customers will be able to expect the highest level of street food served to them in a calm, orderly manner in what will be one of the finest Victorian markets in the UK.

“To date we have had great support working with Newport City Council and Welsh Government at all levels, and in particular with their heritage building department. We’re on programme to deliver the scheme for office space by the end of October and inside the market by the end of January 2022.”