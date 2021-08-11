GOOD Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard has been praised for delivering a passionate speech about students following A-Level results day.

Thousands of students are celebrating a record-breaking year after the proportion of A-level entries awarded an A grade or higher has risen to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

In total, more than two in five (44.8 per cent) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade this summer – up by 6.3 percentage points on last year when 38.5 per cent achieved the top grades.

Hundreds of thousands of students have been given grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Mr Shephard appeared alongside Kate Garraway on Wednesday’s instalment of the ITV show and wanted to get something off of his chest.

He said: What I found frustrating was all these headlines about kids being given these grades... I know how hard from Sam doing his GCSEs just how hard he has worked."

He added: "The A-level students, as well. They have been continuously assessed all the way through - obviously, the backdrop for that is that he could get better, but from their perspective: they have just dealt with what is in front of them.

"From their perspective, they just had to face what was in front of them.

"I really don't like the idea that these students that have worked seriously hard are having their achievements undermined by all of us questioning whether Gavin Williamson has done the right thing."

He continued: "Sam did not sit one exam like he did for his GCSEs - he sat five or six for every subject. He knew the percentage he got in his exams but he had no idea where that sat on the grade scale.

"They have worked exceptionally hard."

Watch GMB now 👉https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/Xkk9xhXh9n — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 11, 2021

His comments were applauded by viewers who a agreed with the speech supporting student.

One viewer said: “Totally agree they have had a crazy 18 months learning new tools & their syllabus. Well done to ALL the kids.”

Another added: “So pleased someone is saying this. My son got A* AA yesterday and he has spent the last year working his a*** off! Never once moaned just got on with it and like you said, did at least 3 or 4 exams for each subject.”

"Thanks Ben. My daughter got her A Level results yesterday and my son gets his GCSE results tomorrow. It's been very difficult listening to commentators telling them they had it easy, when we know just how hard they had to work. Good luck to your son tomorrow," said a third.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1.