THE Dragons will face Leicester at Welford Road in pre-season after the friendly was switched because of a Rodney Parade fixture clash.
It was originally planned that Dean Ryan’s men would entertain the Tigers on Saturday, September 4.
However, Newport County AFC will play their first home game of the League Two season on that date when they host Leyton Orient.
The Exiles have switched this weekend’s game with Mansfield to Field Mill and postponed Tuesday’s encounter with Northampton to allow the new Rodney Parade hybrid pitch to settle.
Rather than shift the rugby fixture to the Friday or Sunday, it has been decided to play in Leicester (kick-off 2pm).
"Dragons are a good side and it is going to be a challenge for us, which is what we want as head into a new campaign,” said Tigers boss Steve Borthwick.
It will be a first hit out of the summer for the Dragons, who return to the Midlands the following weekend to take on Wasps in Coventry on Sunday, September 12.
The region get their United Rugby Championship campaign under way on the weekend of September 24 and are planning an event for supporters at Rodney Parade after switching the Tigers tune-up.
