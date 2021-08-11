A PENSIONER has been ordered by a court to pay more than £2,000 for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Rebecca Mary Hughes-Hall, 74, of Brockweir, near Chepstow, was fined £1,760 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
She was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who left or was outside of a place where she was living without reasonable excuse at Whitebrook, Monmouthshire, on January 29.
Hughes-Hall must also pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.
The total of £2,021 must be paid by September 3.
