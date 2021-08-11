SHOCKING footage in shows water seemingly flooding out of an empty shop in Newport city centre.

Earlier today, water was seen running down the High Street in a constant stream, overwhelming nearby drains.

And, while one drain has seemingly been cordoned off as a result of this issue, this does not appear to be the root cause of the flooding.

Footage, taking earlier this morning (Wednesday, August 11), appears to show water coming out from underneath an empty retail unit on the corner of Newport Arcade.

The empty shop at 45 High Street appears to have water coming out underneath the blue skirting at the foot of the unit.

Thankfully, the High Street is on a slight incline, and coupled with a flood drain, though the nearest drains are unable to deal with the flood, it is eventually flowing into the city’s drainage system.

However, it is a real eyesore in the city centre, and a potential hazard.

With the shop which seems to be at the source of the problem currently empty, it is not altogether clear who is responsible for fixing this issue.

Both Welsh Water and Newport City Council have been informed of the situation.

At this time, a spokeswoman for Welsh Water has confirmed that she is looking into the situation, to determine who might be responsible for this situation.

Until then, it is unclear when this might be resolved.

