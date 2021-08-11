ALMOST half of Parkruns in Wales will return next weekend.

Parkrun Cymru has confirmed they have permission from landowners at 45 per cent of their sites across the country.

Changes to restrictions in Wales means the events will be able to return on August 21.

A statement from Parkrun Cymru said: "With an ever-increasing number of landowner permissions coming through, we are delighted to be able to announce that 5k events in Wales will restart from Saturday, August 21.

"Whilst we won’t be in a position to return all events across the country on the same day, based on the evidence and insight so far from reopening more than 1,400 events around the world, we are comfortable that events will not be overwhelmed by significantly-increased attendances.

"We currently have around 45 per cent of 5k events with landowner permission to restart in Wales, and proactive conversations remain ongoing with the rest.

"We are in the process of informing event teams of their current position and we are confident that the number of events with landowner permission to return will increase further over the next two weeks.

"All junior parkrun events in Wales are already able to return as they can operate within guidelines set out by the Welsh Government.

"A number have already reopened, and we continue to work with landowners, event teams, and ambassadors to return the rest of them as soon as possible.

"With 5k events returning from Saturday, August 21, children aged 11-14 will be able to record a walk, jog or run at junior parkrun events in Wales from Sunday, August 22."

These are the Parkrun sites around Gwent:

Parc Bryn Bach, Tredegar

Ebbw Valley Cycle Track, Abergeeg

Pontypool Park, Pontypool

Northfield Recreation Ground, Cwmbran

Coed Cefn-Pwll-Du

Penallta House, Penallta

Tredegar House, Newport

The Riverfront, Newport

Rogiet Countryside Park, Rogiet

Severn Bridge, Chepstow

To find out if your local event is returning, check their event website.