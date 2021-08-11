A TRIAL date has been set for two men and a girl accused of murdering a doctor who died in hospital 16 days following an alleged attack.
The three defendants appeared at Newport Crown Court after being charged with killing Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, following an incident in Cardiff’s Bute Park during the early hours of Tuesday, July 20.
Jason Edwards, 25, of Litchfield Court, Riverside, Cardiff, Lee Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old girl, are due to face trial on January 17 next year.
The case is expected to last four weeks.
Following the hearing, Judge Daniel Williams remanded the two men back into custody and the girl to a young offenders' institute.
The defendants are due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 15.
Dr Jenkins, from Cardiff Bay, was an NHS locum consultant psychiatrist in adult mental health with Cardiff & Vale University Health Board.
He passed away at the University Hospital of Wales on Thursday, August 5.
Earlier this week a Cardiff and Vale University Health Board spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Gary Jenkins at this extremely sad and difficult time.
“We would also like to extend a thank you to our ITU (intensive therapy unit) staff that have cared for Gary while he has been in hospital.”
In a statement Dr Jenkins’ family paid tribute to him which read: “We are distraught to announce the untimely death of Dr Gary Jenkins, who was a loving father of two wonderful daughters.
“He lived his life happily with love, music, creativity and dedication to his profession.
“We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
