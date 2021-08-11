GWENT Police are looking to speak to a Chepstow man in relation to reports of arson.

Peter Wright, 30, is sought by police and has links to the Chepstow area as well as the Forest of Dean and Newport.

The police have asked that anyone with information calls 101 or gets in touch via social media using the reference 2100273187.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.