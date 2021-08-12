THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,500 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature

Today we meet Nicola Gapper, a housekeepr aged 52.

When and why did you take up photography?

It was in 1999. My daughter was born and I wanted to capture her growing up.

Why do you love taking pictures?

There are so many opportunities - sunsets, scenery etc.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Beechwood Park in Newport. There are so many different areas of interest.

What equipment do you use?

My iPhone.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

My daughter and myself sledding. It's a natural photo of us.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love photography and being inspired by other phtographers.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Take lots of photos and enjoy.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

The Amalfi coast in Italy for the stunning scenery.