TWO teenage cancer survivors treated at Cardiff Noah's Ark Children's Hospital admit their diagnosis changed their lives in a 'better way'.

14-year-old Mia Llood from Ceredigion had her left leg amputated above the knee after discovering she had osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer in her left thigh when she was 10. She found a common bond and developed a strong friendship with 15-year-old Amelie Kessels from Narberth, who was treated for a brain tumour, aged 11.

The teenage girls from Wales were among 25 young people living through and beyond cancer who spent last week at Longtown Outdoor Centre in Hereford.

After sailing with the trust for the first time in 2019, returning on a trip this summer gave Mia and Amelie a focus and something to look forward to.

Mia said: "I've really missed it, I was looking forward to going on a trip last year, but we couldn’t so it’s just really nice to see everyone again. It made a big difference because schools been very stressful lately, especially in lockdown."

Amelie added: "I was doing some of my GCSEs online which was difficult. It was getting hard without any friends in lockdown, so this was something exciting to look forward to."

After having her leg amputated Mia said: "I was quite nervous about going on the trip, but it was really fun. I had to learn to walk and run again but it has changed my life in a better way, in a way."

Through the sailing and outdoor activities, the young people meet others who have had similar experiences and begin to realise what they are capable of again. Most importantly they don't feel like the 'only one'.