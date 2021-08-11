VISITORS to Magor services on the M4 will soon have another option to refuel after a long drive - and not for their car.
Roadchef has installed new outdoor food huts at the services to cope with a surge in road users.
With the roads set to be busier than ever, the huts will offer "the perfect solution" for travellers looking to rejuvenate after a long drive.
Visitors to Magor will be able to enjoy a range of food and drink from The Garden Square Deli, Segafredo coffee and Phat Pasty.
Howard Lockwood, catering and brand development director at Roadchef, said: “As restrictions ease and Brits across the UK take to the roads, we’ve launched our new outdoor food huts to cater for demand and provide additional tempting meal options.
"Championing some of the nation’s favourite cuisines, we are sure the meals will be a welcome option for visitors looking for an alfresco break and moment of relaxation during their journey.”
The food huts at Magor will stay open until September and will be in addition to popular indoor eateries at the site.
