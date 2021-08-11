GREG Wise was unveiled as the latest celebrity to be putting his best foot forward for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The actor has had roles ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to Netflix favourites.

He is best known for roles in Sense And Sensibility, in which he starred opposite his wife Dame Emma Thompson, Johnny English, Cranford and The Crown.

Mr Wise was unveiled on ITV’s This Morning, where he said: “I’m ready to go, I’m fit. I’m trying to get a bit stronger, because I want to do a bit of a Swayze lift but I haven’t learned any dance moves. And I absolutely can’t dance.”

He said Dame Emma cannot wait to watch him take to the dancefloor, adding: “She is stupidly excited.”

He continued: “It’s going be so important having her there because she’s done three films back to back this year.

“She’s exhausted now anyway and I think just the idea of being able to sit back and watch her old man.”

The 55-year-old has now revealed the heart-breaking reason he has decided to take part in this year’s instalment of the BBC hit show.

Tribute to 'disco queen' sister

He revealed he is taking part to pay tribute to his “disco queen” sister Clare, who died five years ago.

He said: “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her.

“My gorgeous diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

“I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance – but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh.”

Strictly Come Dancing cast

He was revealed as a new contestant on the same day as Tilly Ramsay.

Ms Ramsay, 19, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, is best known for presenting cooking show Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch on CBBC alongside her family.

They join the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dance floor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.