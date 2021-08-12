STUDENTS across the country will be heading into school this morning to collect their GCSE results.

On this results day, after another strange year, we want to know how you got on.

Do you plan on going to college, staying on for sixth form, or maybe something else entirely?

There are lots of routes available. Let us know what your plans are.

Once again no exams were held this year in favour of teacher assessments - and a report has warned it will be hard to "put the genie back into the bottle" and re-introduce formal exams.

Last year, 26.2 per cent of UK GCSE entries were awarded one of the three top grades, compared to 20.8 per cent in 2019, the last year that exams were sat before the pandemic.

Girls also pulled further ahead than boys amid the surge in top grades awarded at GCSE last summer.

The gap between boys and girls achieving at least a 7 – which is broadly the equivalent of an A grade – increased from 6.5 percentage points in 2019 to eight percentage points in 2020.