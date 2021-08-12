A GRADE II-listed phone box in a Monmouthshire village could be moved and fitted with a defibrillator.

Plans have been lodged to relocate the Grade II listed phone box from the Newbridge Inn to the heart of the village of Tredunnock.

The move is only around 450 metres down the road, but would allow the phone box to be “cared for and repurposed” by the community.

The new location is next to a bus shelter, which currently houses a defibrillator, but this would be moved inside the phone box.

The phone box is owned by Llanhennock Community Council, which serves the village. They took ownership when BT offered councils the opportunity to ‘adopt-a-kiosk’ for £1 to keep local K6s in place – K6 is the model of the phone box.

Since then, some have been turned into mini libraries or art galleries.

Other K6 phone boxes have been used to house community defibrillators.

The report says: “In a rural location, having the kiosk fitted with an easy to use defibrillator could be a life-saver in the future, both for local residents and visitors.

“The village of Pen-y-Fan near Trellech has turned their K6 into an information point, fitted with large scale maps of the area, a local map showing house locations (very useful for visitors and delivery drivers) and a dispenser with leaflets on places of interest (useful for walkers and cyclists).

“So it has become a source of local information helping tourism in the area.”

The K6 make was introduced in 1935 and was designed to commemorate the silver jubilee of King George V. It was known as the Jubilee kiosk.

The report says: “It was a smaller version of the K2 and went on to be installed prolifically around the country in small hamlets as well as big cities. It is the most recognised and iconic telephone kiosk.

“The Tredunnock kiosk tucked away in a corner of a car park retaining wall near the bridge over the Usk has fortunately survived the general cull and was Grade II Listed in 1990.

“The redundant boxes are vulnerable to decay and vandalism. The state of these historic icons is of concern to local communities who regard them with affection.”

A decision on whether to relocate the defibrillator will be made by Monmouthshire council in the coming months.