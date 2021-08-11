DEADPOOL actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC Ryan Reynolds says he wants to absorb what the club and town has to offer when he is finally able to visit.

Mr Reynolds, who completed a takeover of the club with Hollywood pal Rob McElhenney in February, says he is excited to visit the town.

The pair, who have unable to visit the UK due to the covid pandemic, could visit Wrexham as soon as August 19.

A cryptic tweet by Aviation American Gin told people to save the date.

In an interview with Sky News, the Canadian actor said: "I think the first thing we're going to do is we're going to go to The Racecourse and just spend some time on the ground and just kind of try to absorb as much of the legacy as we can of the club and Wrexham."

"And then we're going to jump into the community as much as we can."

The 44-year-old actor added: "I'm excited just to be in the town and experience all that the town has to offer.

"There's such a rich history in Wrexham, and there's such a legacy of adoration and love for this club. We feel that the community and the club are intertwined."

People in Wrexham were invited to attend a preview of Mr Reynold's new film Free Guy in the town on Tuesday.