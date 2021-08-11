EMPTY shelves have been spotted in a Penarth supermarket as retailers struggle under pressure to keep them stocked amid staff shortages caused by the ‘pingdemic.’

People who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus must self-isolate for 10 days.

Almost 700,000 alerts were sent by the app to users in England and Wales for the week to July 21, a record since it was launched, which has caused staffing issues across multiple industries.

The bare shelves were snapped in Tesco in Penarth on Sunday, August 8.

On Monday it was announced that the app was being updated so fewer contacts will be instructed to isolate after an increase in people being pinged since lockdown restrictions ended – a so-called “pingdemic”.

Empty shelves at Tesco Supermarket in Penarth, South Wales on August 8. Credit: Huw Evans

The BRC says there is no need for the public to be stockpiling. Tesco and Sainsbury’s, the UK’s two biggest supermarket chains, have assured shoppers they have plenty of food and all grocers have urged customers to shop as normal.

Labels on shelves let customers know when they are likely to get product back in stock

'Sorry, these products are out of stock' signs cover the shelves

However, BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson called on the Government to “act now before the situation does get more serious, so that we don’t see more empty shelves in more places”.

Retailers have started to recruit thousands of temporary staff for the summer. The Government has said certain industries will be able to apply for staff exemptions, but it has yet to publish its guidance.