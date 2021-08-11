NEWPORT County AFC will hunt the scalp of another Premier League side when they host Southampton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Exiles beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at Portman Road on Tuesday night after Timmy Abraham's early goal and their reward is a crack at the Saints at Rodney Parade.
Michael Flynn’s side stunned Swansea and Watford before being beaten on penalties by Newcastle last season.
All of those games were played behind closed doors but this time the County fans are set to return for the fixture on the week of August 23.
Summer work on the Rodney Parade pitch means the Exiles are playing all of their League Two fixtures on the road iin August but manager Flynn said after Tuesday’s game that they would be able to host a tie.
County's website currently says they "will take on" rather than 'host' Southampton but if the green light is given then they will welcome a bumper crowd.
The date of the fixture is yet to be confirmed with Sky Sports choosing their games for live coverage.
Southampton host Manchester United on Sunday, August 22 so a two-day turnaround for a Tuesday fixture is unlikely, even if Ralph Hasenhuttl were to ring the changes.
The tie falls between County's trips to promotion hopefuls Tranmere and Salford.
The Exiles also took Brighton to penalties in the FA Cup last season, a competition in which they have stunned Leicester and taken on Manchester City and Spurs in recent seasons.
Your Round Two draw (southern section)#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/bSa76cnyTb— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 11, 2021
Your Round Two draw (northern section)#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/QxvUF0MRMq— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 11, 2021
