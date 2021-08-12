YEAR 11 students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be celebrating their GCSE results today.

After years of studying, students will now have choices to make with what to nest in their life as compulsory education comes to and end.

Whether it’s A-levels, apprenticeships or full-time work, today students will be able to go out with friends and celebrate.

To help with celebrations, a number of UK restaurants are offering free food to students today.

Here are some of the best restaurant deals to choose from:

Nando’s

Nando’s is back with its annual Results Day Promotion. (Nando's)

Nando’s is back with its annual Results Day Promotion, providing unwavering support and a judgement-free offering in the form of free PERi-PERi for students picking up their grades – no matter the result!

Whether you're adding spice to your celebration or commiserating with chicken, Nando’s will be giving away a free starter or ¼ chicken to all GCSE students picking up their grades today.

Last year was a tough year all-round and due to Covid-closures Nando’s was not able to give students their well-deserved snack.

In a spicy turn-of-events this year, determined for no one to miss out (even if it’s a year postponed), Nando’s is opening the offer to 2020 results students.

Students will need to show their results and ID to collect their code for the order at table app and has a minimum spend of £7.

Nando's has a branch in Friars Walk, Newport.

Frankie and Benny’s

The Italian-American-themed restaurant is serving up free pizza to all GCSE students. (PA)

To help students celebrate, the Italian-American-themed restaurant is serving up free pizza to all GCSE students in England and Wales today.

A range of pizzas are available from Margherita to BBQ Brisket.

The full list:

Pizza options include:

Pepperoni Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

New York Giant

BBQ Chicken

Italian Hot

BBQ Brisket Pizza

The restaurant has provided a list of terms and conditions

Come and visit your local Frankie & Benny’s, show a valid student ID and your exam results (A-levels, GCSES, Nats or Highers), and grab a free pizza! All pizzas are included in this offer.

The closest Frankie and benny's to Gwent is in Cardiff's St David's development.

• This offer is valid from August 10-12 2021.

• This offer is only valid for orders made whilst dining in the restaurant.

• You may not use this offer in conjunction with any other offer, promotion, discount or set menu.

• This offer is not valid in our Frankie’s Praed St restaurant as well as our Scottish and Northern Ireland restaurants. This includes Glasgow Springfield Quay, Aberdeen, Aberdeen - Union Square, Belfast - Victoria Square, Belfast - Boucher Road.

• This offer is only valid for one transaction only.

• The restaurant has the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time.

Las Iguanas

If you show proof of your GCSE results to the member of staff taking your order you can get a free churro worth £4.95.

If you order food from any Las Iguanas restaurant nationwide (apart from restaurants in Center Parc) you will be able to claim your free chocolate-covered desert.

Las Iguanas has a location in Friars Walk.

Chiquito

GCSE students will be able to get free chicken (in lemon and thyme, BBQ or piri piri) and chips, but be quick as the offer ends today.

There is no minimum spend so you could enjoy the meal without spending a penny, all you need to do is show your ID and proof of your results on arrival.

The deal is only available if you attend the restaurant for dining-in.

The closest Chiquito restaurant to Gwent is in Bristol's Cribbs Causeway centre.

Bella Italia

Students will be treated to a free dessert of their choice. (PA)

Customers who show their 2021 GCSE results in restaurants will be treated to a free dessert of their choice.

The deal will be running until Friday, August 13 and you can save even more on your order by using student discount offers you may find elsewhere.

Chains in Centre Parcs, Jersey, Wigston and Dover are not included.

There is a Bella Italia in Cardiff's Atlantic Wharf.