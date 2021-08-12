THIS Morning host Phillip Schofield has thanked NHS workers after he helped save a neighbour who went into anaphylactic shock.

The neighbour was gardening when he was stung by a bee three times.

Schofe, who is currently taking a break from presenting duties during his annual summer break, shared pictures of the scene to his 3.1 million Instagram followers.

The 59-year-old posted a picture of the ambulance outside of his home.

He said: "When the gardener next door is stung three times by a bee and goes into anaphylactic shock.

"And our incredible ambulance and paramedic team are here in three minutes!!

"We are SO lucky to have them.”

He added: "He's going to be fine thanks to them, thank you."

Mr Schofield is currently enjoying a break from the ITV morning show but will return alongside Holly Willoughby later in the year.

MORE NEWS:

The dramatic events happened just days after he helped celebrate Ant McPartlin’s marriage to Anne-Marie Corbett at the weekend.

Phillip Schofield (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr McPartlin and Ms Corbett said their vows in front of famous guests including Mr McPartlin’s presenting partner Declan Donnelly and TV hosts Dermot O’Leary, Phillip Schofield, Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, as well as comedian David Walliams, who arrived with model Keeley Hazell.

The reception was being held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was among the first guests to arrive at the church.