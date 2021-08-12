POPULAR Newport hip hop group Goldie Lookin Chain are taking to the stage this weekend – though their first post-pandemic gig may be a tough one for hometown fans to get to.

This Saturday (August 14), the group are set to perform in front of a packed crowd at Newcastle’s O2 Academy venue, before performing in Oxford and London later in the month.

But, while fans of GLC in South Wales may be feeling a little disappointed that the show is taking place so far away, they don’t have long to wait for something a little closer to home.

Later this year, the Chain are playing a number of shows, as part of their “Straight Outta Lockdown” tour.

The tour primarily consists of shows which were postponed due to the covid pandemic, which decimated the music and nightlife scene for well over a year.

As a result, all ticketholders who booked for the original dates are still able to attend if they can – as the original tickets remain valid.

For anyone who might have missed out the first time around, tickets are still available, too.

And, while there is no Newport tour date scheduled, fans in the area won’t have too far to travel, with a few shows this side of the border.

Though the tour kicks off in early November with Birmingham, Preston, and Leeds dates, it eventually comes to Wales, with Aberystwyth, Porthcawl, Swansea, Narbeth, Llandudno, and Cardiff all playing host to the GLC.

Ticket prices vary slightly from venue to venue, but primarily, they range from £12-£18 per ticket (plus booking fees).

Earlier this summer, the GLC made headlines when it was announced that they would be the shirt sponsor of local football club Corinthians AFC.

GLC famously sponsored the shirts of Newport County during the 2004-05 season.

The full list of Welsh shows, including dates, can be found below.

Goldie Lookin Chain Welsh tour dates 2021

Saturday, November 20 – Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Friday, November 26 – Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Saturday, November 27 – Swansea Sin City

Saturday, December 18 – Narbeth Queens Hall

Wednesday, December 22 – Llandudno Venue Cymru

Thursday, December 23 – Cardiff Tramshed

More information, including how to book tickets, can be found here.