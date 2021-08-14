HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Leigh Gammon, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Lucky, who has just turned one. He is a cross between a Pug and a Frenchie. He has the appetite more of a Pug but the mischief of a Frenchie. Leigh Gammon, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Lucky, who has just turned one. He is a cross between a Pug and a Frenchie. He has the appetite more of a Pug but the mischief of a Frenchie.

South Wales Argus: Kim Waters, of Newport, has shared this image of Roxy, a Frenchie.Kim Waters, of Newport, has shared this image of Roxy, a Frenchie.

South Wales Argus: Elizabeth Thomas, of Magor, sent in a picture of 16-week-old Billy, who has been with the family for six week. He is a Yorkshire Terrier who was born in Newport.Elizabeth Thomas, of Magor, sent in a picture of 16-week-old Billy, who has been with the family for six week. He is a Yorkshire Terrier who was born in Newport .

South Wales Argus: Phillipa Knowles, of Newport, has shared this picture of Cora, who is the family's first puppy and who has been with them for three months. Phillipa Knowles, of Newport, has shared this picture of Cora, who is the family's first puppy and who has been with them for three months.

South Wales Argus: Angela James, of Llanfrechfa, has sent in a picture of Fudge, a rescue cat who the family adopted two years ago.Angela James, of Llanfrechfa, has sent in a picture of Fudge, a rescue cat who the family adopted two years ago.