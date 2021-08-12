WALES won’t be returning to Rodney Parade for their opening matches of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Gemma Grainger’s side will instead take on Kazakhstan at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday, September 17 before a clash with Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, October 26.

Wales will return to Llanelli on Friday, November 26 to take on Greece with all three games kicking off at 7.15pm.

The national team’s last competitive match was in Newport against Belarus in December but the Grainger era has featured a trio of friendlies at Leckwith Stadium, Cardiff City Stadium and Parc y Scarlets.

The boss, who replaced Jayne Ludlow in March, is excited to have home backing for the start of the qualifying campaign that also pits Wales against favourites France and Slovenia.

“I’m really excited to get the campaign going and to manage Cymru in front of the Red Wall for the first time. It’s important for us to be accessible for fans across the country,” she said.

“We haven’t played in front of our fans since our 2-0 win against Estonia in March 2020 in Wrexham, somewhere where we hope to visit again in the near future.

“We had more than 2,000 fans at that match, and hopefully our supporters around Llanelli and Cardiff will come out in similar numbers as we look to start the qualifying campaign on a high note.”

Tickets for the Kazakhstan game go on sale on Monday, August 23 on faw.cymru/tickets with a full capacity currently allowed under coronavirus alert level zero regulations.

Wales host Estonia and Greece in the autumn and entertain France in April. They finish the campaign with a home fixture against Slovenia.

The team that finishes top of the group qualifies for the finals in Australia and New Zealand with France expected to claim top spot.

The runner-up goes into the play-offs, with two further nations qualifying from that and another entering a inter-confederation play-off tournament.