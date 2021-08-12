Congratulations to all pupils on their outstanding A-Level results this year.

The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for pupils as they mastered the art of online learning and virtual classrooms in unprecedented circumstances. The hard work of our pupils and teachers, together with the unwavering support of their parents, has resulted in excellent A-Level results across the board this year.

Since the first lockdown in April 2020, Rougemont immediately established its online learning hub across the school with pupils seamlessly transitioning to the virtual classroom and continuing their education as normal, something the school is very proud of.

Pupils in the sixth form have worked consistently hard both online and in school over the past 18 months, showcasing their adaptability, resilience and focus on achieving their full potential regardless of the circumstances.

Their hard work has certainly paid off and our year 13 pupils leave the school gates as impeccable moral citizens with the results they justly deserve.

A message from the Headmaster:

“Our pupils have shown determination, courage and true resilience during these challenging and uncertain months, and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.

Nevertheless, we are extremely pleased to report another year of outstanding examination results.

It may not have been the typical results day we all envisaged, but the hard work and dedication of our pupils and teachers over the past two years has resulted in a superb set of results and show, yet again, why Rougemont is ranked as one of the highest performing schools in Wales. Congratulations to all our pupils".

Mr Rob Carnevale | Headmaster