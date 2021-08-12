THE wait is finally over for students in Wales, with GCSE results coming out today (Thursday, August 12).

After a second consecutive academic year impacted by the pandemic, GCSE learners in Newport, Gwent, and the rest of the country have now received their grades, and can start thinking ahead to their next step on the education pathway.

This year, students have relied on the their teachers and lecturers for their grades, with teacher assessed grades awarded.

For the second year, no exams were held – as a result of the pandemic.

This was much the same with A-levels and AS-levels, and it was determined that these teacher assessments were the fairest way of determining grades and levels.

The results in Wales for GCSEs show that 28.7 per cent achieved at least A/7 (compared with 25.5 per cent in 2020 and 18.4 per cent in 2019), 73.6 per cent achieved at least C/4 (compared with 73.8 per cent in 2020 and 62.8 per cent in 2019) and 98.5 per cent achieved at least G/1 (compared with 99.6 per cent in 2020 and 97.2 per cent in 2019).

A different system is used in England, with numbers used instead of letter grades.

This impacts on students studying courses administered by English exam boards, or pupils living in border regions – such as Monmouthshire, who might cross the border for their education.

What has been said about the results?





Qualifications Wales chief executive Philip Blaker said: “The grades GCSE learners are receiving today have relied on the professional judgement of teachers and lecturers. Schools and colleges have been at the heart of the approach.

“We would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work in adapting swiftly to the flexible arrangements put in place so that grades are awarded.

“Exams were cancelled due to the pandemic and schools and colleges have been in the best position to make the right decisions for their learners as they understand the local challenges faced.

“Learners can be confident that the qualifications awarded in Wales this year carry the same value as qualifications awarded in any other year.”