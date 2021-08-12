A MAN is to stand trial accused of killing a cyclist.

Gareth Robbins, 32, of Clos Gwaith Dur, Ebbw Vale, has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of father-of-two Paul Heenan.

He is alleged to have been responsible for his death whilst the defendant was driving a Peugeot 208 car at the Rassau Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale, on April 11, 2020.

Robbins denied the allegation during a hearing at Newport Crown Court after pleading not guilty.

Judge Daniel Williams set a trial date of March 28, 2022, with the case expected to last five days.

The defendant was represented by Jenny Yeo and the prosecution by Gareth James.

Robbins was granted unconditional bail.

Following the death of Mr Heenan, 40, who was from the Abertysswg area of Caerphilly, he was described by his loved ones as "a man who was so full of life and love for his family".

“The sudden passing of Paul in such devastating circumstances will leave an emptiness that will never be filled," his family said in a tribute.

They added: "Our time together may have been short, but the happiness we shared together will last a lifetime, and Paul will live on in our children (Olivia, aged five; and Cody, aged six months).”