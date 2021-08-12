A PENARTH community group will be hosting an open day for residents to view their ongoing work to improve the ecology of Victoria Square.

Friends of Victoria Square were awarded £39,000 from the National Lottery Heritage and Welsh Government Community Woodlands funds to improve the biodiversity and the ecology of the area.

Since late March this year, volunteers have helped install a number of additional features to the Square, inspired by surveys and feedback from the public, including; a bog garden, planting of 11 new trees, wildflower areas, stumperies, and a community garden.

The gardens starting to produce a variety of vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

Friends of Victoria Square is a voluntary organisation and most of the elements of the project have been delivered by volunteers.

The community garden has been a big success, and so the group will be holding an open morning on Saturday, August 14 from 10am until midday. Coffee and cookies will also be available from Stol Coffee at 11am.

Find out more by heading to www.friendsofvictoriasquare.org