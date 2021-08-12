LAUREN Price has spoken for the first time about the likelihood of turning professional following her gold medal victory at the Olympics.

Ms Price, who returned to her hometown of Ystrad Mynach on Tuesday, told BBC Radio Wales she is focussing on being home with her nan at the moment, but did admit she has a number of options on the table.

“I’ve had a lot of people message me, including the ‘big man’ Eddie Hearn,” said Price.

“He [Hearn] has asked to have a chat with me. When you win an Olympic medal it changes your life.

“Starting off as a pro, if you have that background of reaching the top in the amateur game, it can be pretty interesting.”

Mr Hearn, who runs boxing promotion company Matchroom Sport, has a track record of signing British Olympians, with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua the top name in his ranks.

Mr Hearn has mentioned Ms Price in an interview with boxing broadcaster IFLTV when asked about which of Team GB’s boxers he is keeping an eye on.

He also promotes Irish female Olympic and world champion Katie Taylor, and it is Taylor’s path of fighting at two Olympic games before turning pro that Ms Price looks most likely to follow.

“I am keeping my options open,” she continued.

“Paris is only three years away. I could be a double Olympian and there are opportunities there.

"For now, I am enjoying the moment, taking a few weeks off to chill out.

“For me, I love what I do. I have a great life living in Sheffield training with a world class programme and I can’t thank GB Boxing enough.”

If Ms Price was to remain amateur, opportunities to strike further gold come thick and fast with the Commonwealth games, European and world championships, and the Paris Olympics all held in the next three years.

She would be 30 after the 2024 Olympic Games, prime age in the professional ranks.

American Claressa Shields and England’s Savannah Marshall are the current middleweight world champions, both of whom sport unbeaten records.

Finally, asked if Strictly Come Dancing had enquired about her availability, Ms Price said: “No not yet, but I wouldn’t say no to that. With my fast footwork, I might be alright.”

Whether its in the ring or on the dancefloor, Price has an adoring nation behind her.