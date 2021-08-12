THE first-ever beach volleyball Welsh Grand Slam is taking over Barry Island this weekend.

The Welsh Grand Slam – one of just five professional beach volleyball tournaments to take place in the UK this year – will see 16 men's and 16 women's teams compete to take home the inaugural Welsh Grand Slam title (and book a spot at the national finals in September).

The free-to-watch event is being hosted by Fireball Beach Volleyball, in collaboration with Cardiff Beach Volleyball, the UK Beach Tour and Vale of Glamorgan Council.

There will be non-stop beach volleyball action from 2pm on Friday (August 13) until 5pm on Sunday (August 15).

Friday will mark the Barry Island Grand Slam Qualifier, with the tournament taking place across Saturday and Sunday.

Event organiser, Sam Dunbavin. said: "We are really excited to be bringing the top beach volleyball teams in the UK to Barry Island this week for the Welsh Grand Slam. It's a great opportunity to show off the best of Wales and our sport at such an iconic location."

He continued: "Barry Island has a long history of hosting big beach volleyball tournaments, as the old home of the Welsh Open, a big annual event. But, since the permanent beach centre opened in Victoria Park, Cardiff we haven't held anything there for a while; it'll be great to see the sport back again at its home here in Wales.

“The event will be completely free to watch, with seating areas available for the public and a live stream on the Cardiff Beach Volleyball YouTube channel.

"We'd absolutely love to see lots of you there!"