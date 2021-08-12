A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a two-year-old boy was found in a critical condition in a South Wales town.
South Wales Police confirmed an investigation had been launched following the “serious incident” in Bridgend.
The force said officers were called to an address in the Broadlands area shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.
It was reported that a two-year-old boy was in a critical condition.
A force spokesman said: “The child was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition.
“A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.
“Anybody who may have information is urged to contact 101 and give reference *282674.”
