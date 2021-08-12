THERE have been more than 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Newport once again, the latest Public Health Wales figures have shown.
Gwent had 152 new cases in total, with Newport having 49, Caerphilly having 38, Blaenau Gwent 24, Monmouthshire 23 and Torfaen 18.
PHW have said that today's stats cover the 27 hour period to 12pm yesterday due to an error in yesterday's report.
There have been 1,030 new cases recorded in Wales and 76 recorded for residents outside of Wales.
There have not been any newly-reported deaths in Wales in the latest update.
The total number of Covid-related deaths in Wales is 5,632.
2,309,415 people have had their first vaccination and 2,127,921 are fully vaccinated.
All the new cases by area:
- Denbighshire - 75
- Cardiff - 72
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 69
- Flintshire - 67
- Conwy - 63
- Wrexham - 62
- Swansea - 62
- Newport - 49
- Neath Port Talbot - 49
- Gwynedd - 47
- Carmarthenshire - 40
- Pembrokeshire - 40
- Bridgend - 39
- Caerphilly - 38
- Powys - 35
- Vale of Glamorgan - 25
- Blaenau Gwent - 24
- Monmouthshire - 23
- Torfaen - 18
- Anglesey - 17
- Merthyr Tydfil - 11
- Unknown location - 10
