OLLY Murs is in South Wales this weekend.
With restrictions on live music now lifted, the X Factor runner-up and Dance With Me Tonight singer will perform at Singleton Park in Swansea on Sunday, August 15.
The event will also include performances from other acts including Basement Jaxx, Backy Hill, Lucy Blue, and a DJ.
The itinerary for the acts on stage is:
- DJ from midday
- Lucy Blue at 4pm
- Basement Jaxx at 5.15pm
- Becky Hill at 6.30pm
- Olly Murs at 8pm
- DJ at 9.30pm
- Curfew at 10.30pm
Olly Murs will also be performing in Cardiff in 2022 at Cardiff Castle on July 22.
Since bursting on to the music scene as runner-up on the 2009 series of The X Factor, pop singer and songwriter Olly Murs has achieved an incredible level of success. His debut single, Please Don't Let Me Go, shot straight to the top of the charts in September 2010, and his second hit Thinking Of Me reached number four in November of the same year. His self-titled album hit the shops that same month, debuting at number two.
