BRITISH Transport Police is urging parents and carers to speak to their children and loved ones about the dangers posed by the railway and the importance of staying off the track.
Each year, hundreds of people take risks on and around the railway, sometimes resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.
Yesterday, a train driver reported narrowly missing a group of children, who were believed to be on the track on an area of railway in Castle Hill, St Fagans.
British Transport Police inspector Richard Powell said: "We continue to proactively patrol the thousands of miles of railway network we police across Wales. Safety is our number one priority.
"We're asking that we all speak to the young people in our lives and make them aware of the importance of rail safety, so that they understand that everyone loses when you step on the track."
Important messages for parents and carers to share with children:
- The rail network is never switched off. Electricity powers the overhead cables 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- The rail network does not go to sleep once the last passenger services have run. Freight trains run all through the night.
- Never anticipate that the you know when the next train is due. Timetables are subject to change and only show passenger services – freight trains can run at any time of the day or night and can travel up to 100mph.
