INDIE band Foals are playing tonight in Cardiff Castle.
Foals are being brought to the city by DEPOT Live, the live-events arm of the DEPOT brand where they'll be playing both recent and loved oldies such as highest charting single to date and their most successful song worldwide My Number.
Last year, it brought Nile Rodgers & Chic to the city centre, followed by the DEPOT’s one-day family-friendly DEPOT in the Castle Festival. In total, 13,000 people were fed, watered and entertained at the castle over a single weekend.
Everything Everything and Islet will be their supporting acts. Doors open at 4pm.
Foals latest album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 was released on October 18, 2019, and is considered the second half of a two-part project, being supplemented by their consecutive fifth studio album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, released March 8, 2019.
The album cover was shot by famed National Geographic photographer, Maggie Steber, and was preceded by three singles; Black Bull, The Runner, and Into the Surf. The album became the band’s first to reach number one on the UK albums chart.
Tickets are still available for tonight's show here.
