TEAM GB twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova arrived at Aylesbury Vale Academy this morning to collect their GCSE results weeks after their heroics at Tokyo 2020.
The 16-year-olds said it was a “dream come true” after helping Great Britain’s women’s gymnastics team deliver an extraordinary bronze.
The team of Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova claimed a first women’s team gymnastics medal since 1928.
And their success continued after the pair achieved the grades needed to remain at Aylesbury Vale Academy where they will both do the Sport and Management course at sixth form.
Jessica Gadirova said: “We are very happy and pleased, we both got the pass and are very thrilled.”
“It was very difficult and it would not have been possible without the support from our teachers and coaches.
“If there were days that we had to miss school because of training, they would give us the resources and help to catch up.”
The awesome foursome. #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/EqtdTuCuhj— Team GB (@TeamGB) July 27, 2021
Jennifer and Jessica, born in Dublin to Azerbaijani parents, train at the Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy in Buckinghamshire.
After making the podium in Tokyo, the due were interviewed by the BBC.
Fighting back tears, 16-year-old Jessica told the BBC: “It’s a dream we never thought could just come true.
“I never thought this was possible, but it is, it happened.”
