NEWPORT RFC have bolstered their backroom team by appointing former Dragons and Cardiff Blues prop Sam Hobbs as assistant forwards coach.

Boss Ty Morris has added the Dragons academy coach to his staff for the upcoming season with the 33-year-old joining Stuart Lawrence and James Dixon as an assistant, while Chris Jones is looking after strength and conditioning.

Loosehead Hobbs made a century of appearances at the Arms Park before heading for Rodney Parade in 2016, playing 42 times for the Dragons.

He worked part-time with the academy while still playing and then took up a full-time role after hanging up his boots, joining forces with new Black and Ambers captain Matt O’Brien in bringing through the next generation of talent.

“Sam has a huge amount of experience, not just on the playing field but in more recent years as a respected regional academy coach,” said Morris.

“His immediate attention to detail has impressed everyone and we look forward to him becoming established in the Newport RFC family.”

The Black and Ambers make their long-awaited return to action on Saturday when they play a friendly against Pontypridd at Sardis Road (kick-off 2.30pm).

It is a return to the ground where Newport last played before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension and then cancellation of the 2019/20 season.

Morris' men have enjoyed a 17-month unbeaten streak since that impressive 17-12 triumph in Ponty.

They will be led by fly-half O’Brien in the coming campaign after the fly-half took over as captain from Rhys Jenkins, who will still be an influential figure in the back row.

CAPTAIN: Newport fly-half Matt O'Brien

“It’s a great honour to be asked to captain the side. I am very proud to be captain of my home town club,” said the 29-year-old, who skippered Newport in the 2018 WRU National Cup final at Principality Stadium.

“Rhys has done a great job over the last few seasons, so I’m looking forward to continuing that good work.

“I have loved my eight seasons at the club and am looking forward to getting back into things with the great young squad that we have. It feels like we have been away for such a long time.”

The Black and Ambers will build towards the Premiership Cup, which gets under way on Saturday, September 18, with friendlies against Ponty, Swansea University and Aberavon.

Ebbw Vale returned to action with a friendly against Brecon at the end of July and tune-up with friendlies against London Scottish next weekend, Aberavon and Cardiff Met.

The Gwent duo are in the eastern section of the Premiership Cup along with Ponty, Merthyr, Cardiff and RGC with ten rounds until the end of November, followed by a final between the conference winners.

The start of that tournament is a month away but the Championship Cup is already up and running after Bargoed edged out Bedwas 13-7 last weekend.

On Saturday it’s the turn of Cross Keys to return to action when they try to stop the Bulls making it a double at Pandy Park.

Bargoed scored with a penalty try after a driving maul and increased their lead through a Steffan Jones penalty.

Scrum-half Rory Harries responded for Bedwas with Dion McIntosh converting to make it 10-7 at the break.

Former Dragons fly-half Jones extended the lead after 65 minutes and the visitors had to be content with a losing consolation.

Group One in the Championship Cup features three teams after Pontypool opted out, preferring to tune up for the league resumption with friendlies.