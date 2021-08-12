THERE are only 100 tickets for the Festival of Comedy tomorrow in Newport.

Accompanying the stellar line-up of live comedy will be a live house band, street food and a fun fair.

The Giggling Goat and Just The Tonic are teaming up this event. Just the Tonic is a comedy club with branches in Nottingham and Leicester, which also takes acts to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Johnny Vegas has claimed that Just the Tonic is "The best comedy club in the country". The club also promote their own shows across the UK and have over 25 years of experience.

Who is appearing?

During his 20 years in comedy, Ed Byrne has enjoyed huge critical and popular success in the UK and Ireland. He has performed hit tours, sold out many runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, had a successful two-week run in the West End and appeared on radio, television, the stage.

Robert White first came onto the stand-up scene, as a finalist in the prestigious Hackney Empire competition. Robert has gone from strength to strength, and in 2010 won the Malcolm Hardee main award at the Edinburgh Festival and came 2nd in Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

Helen Bauer is one of the fastest rising names in British Comedy; In August 2019, her debut show at the Edinburgh Festival beat out 700 other shows to be nominated for the Best Newcomer Award.

Barry Castagnola is also a regular on the club circuit with appearances on Live At The Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and The Stand Up Show (BBC1). He’s also supported Greg Davies and Rhod Gilbert on tour.

Bill Bailey is a familiar face across the UK, due to his popular stand-up comedy, musical virtuosity as well as his perennial presence on panel shows. Tackling topics as diverse as philosophy, politics and personal happiness, Bailey is lauded as one of the funniest comics on the British circuit. He's also well-known for his acting roles Black Books, Midsomer Murders and Hot Fuzz. The West Country legend all danced his way into the nations hearts by winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and becoming the oldest ever winner of the show.

Also appearing are panel show perennial Gary Delaney, American stand-up Reg D Hunter, and New Zealand's Jarred Christmas.