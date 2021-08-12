TWO caravans were stolen from the Caerphilly area in one night last week.

The caravans, both valued at £19,000, were taken from caravan storage sites about six hours apart from each other.

At around 5.40pm on Wednesday, August 4, a Swift Sprite Quattro caravan was stolen from Ysgawen caravan storage in Croespenmaen. 

The caravan is cream with blue flashes.

South Wales Argus: A Swift Sprite Quattro caravan was stolen from Ysgawen caravan storage in Croespenmaen. Picture: Gwent PoliceA Swift Sprite Quattro caravan was stolen from Ysgawen caravan storage in Croespenmaen. Picture: Gwent Police

Later that evening, at around 11.25pm, a Swift Sprite Quattro caravan was stolen from Buck Farm caravan storage in Risca.

The caravan is white with a green logo. 

South Wales Argus: A Swift Sprite Quattro caravan was stolen from Buck Farm caravan storage in Risca. Picture: Gwent PoliceA Swift Sprite Quattro caravan was stolen from Buck Farm caravan storage in Risca. Picture: Gwent Police

Gwent Police is appealing for information relating to the driver of a Kia – with the registration 04D63773 – which was spotted in the Croespenmaen area at the time of the theft. 

The vehicle has since been spotted in the Gabalfa area of Cardiff.

South Wales Argus: A Kia Sportage was spotted in the Croespenmaen area at the time of the theft. Picture: Gwent Police.A Kia Sportage was spotted in the Croespenmaen area at the time of the theft. Picture: Gwent Police.

Anyone with information relating to these thefts or the whereabouts of the caravans or the Kia, is asked to call 101 quoting the relevant reference number.

Anyone calling with information about the first theft, or the Kia, should use the reference number 2100274148, while anyone calling about the theft in Risca should use the reference number 2100276371.