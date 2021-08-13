A FORMER professional rugby player sold a stolen caravan on eBay just days after it had been towed away from the owner’s drive by a brazen thief.

Ex-Cardiff Blues back Darren Daley knew the Bailey Unicorn caravan, which had been pinched from a house in Cwmbran, was hot.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said CCTV footage captured the raid in May 2019 but the thief has never been caught.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the caravan ended up in Daley’s hands.

He advertised it for sale on eBay for £8,500 and sold it to a couple from Lincolnshire after the husband had driven to Wales to inspect it.

When they tried to register the caravan they discovered to their horror it was a stolen and contacted the police.

The court was told how both the money and the undamaged caravan have been returned to their owners.

Daley, 40, of Oakley Place, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to fraud and handling stolen goods.

Mr Hewitt said he had six previous convictions for nine offences, including wounding, theft, burglary and perverting the course of justice.

Timothy Evans, mitigating, said: “Between the age of 18 and 33, the defendant was a professional rugby player with Cardiff Blues.

“He played for Cardiff and Aberavon.”

Daley played rugby under the name of Darren Ryan and also represented Bedwas RFC.

His barrister said the defendant was now a businessman who owned fishing boats which took anglers out on chartered trips.

Mr Evans asked for his client to be given credit for his guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Daley: “These are serious offences.

“You knew full well the caravan had been stolen and you knew full well you were going to commit fraud.”

He jailed the defendant for six months, suspended for 12 months.

Daley was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £2,800 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.