A FATHER-OF-THREE was caught with a “large amount of heroin” during a police operation in the Pilton Vale area of Newport.
Dalwar Ramzan was carrying 3.2g and 3.4g wraps of the class A drug and a search of his home uncovered a further 1.41g, prosecutor Paul Hewitt said.
The 43-year-old defendant was acquitted by a jury following a trial of possession of heroin with intent to supply but pleaded guilty to simple possession of the drug.
The offence took place on January 31, 2019.
Ramzan, of Oakfield Road, Newport, had a previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen.
Cardiff Crown Court heard in mitigation how the defendant was now free of heroin.
The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Ramzan he had been holding “a large amount of heroin” and some of it had been stored at the family home.
The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.
