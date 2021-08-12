CONTROVERSIAL plans to expand a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Rhymney have been approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

There are currently seven bedrooms, a café and offices in Victoria House, on Victoria Road, with permission granted to increase the number of bedrooms to 13.

A petition objecting to the planning application received 1,397 signatures, in addition to 212 letters of objection.

In a planning committee meeting, held on Wednesday, August 11, Cllr Carl Cuss said: “Rhymney residents have had enough.”

Cllr Cuss, who represents the Twyn Caro ward, said residents believe the area is overpopulated with schemes like HMO.

HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord where tenants from different households let bedrooms and share a kitchen and bathroom.

All large HMOs need a licence from the council.

Concerns from the public focused on the potential risk of an increase in anti-social behaviour as a result of the expansion.

Andrew Jones, the landlord for the existing HMO at Victoria House in Rhymney, said they have had no problems since opening.

Mr Jones said: “We vet tenants before they come through the door. I run a very tight ship.”

Mr Jones first opened the accommodation after his friend took his own life. He aims to support those with financial difficulties.

Cllr James Fussell, of Plaid Cymru, said: “It’s already functioning as a HMO, adding to it doesn’t cause a problem in my mind.”

Cllr John Bevan, who represents the Moriah ward, expressed concerns over the residents who would live in the additional bedrooms and said: “They’re not local people.”

Independent councillor Nigel Dix reminded the committee that this was a planning application and that the decision must be based on planning.

Plaid Cymru councillor John Taylor agreed, and said: “Our job is to look at the planning issues.”

Labour councillor Brenda Miles said: “It is not a planning issue, but in strict planning terms I feel I have to support this.”